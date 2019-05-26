Is this the wackiest Big Weekend show ever?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Radio 1 Big Weekend: Jax Jones performs with skeletons and a large ostrich
A giant skeleton, a lion, a large ostrich and Brazilian dancers were just some of the backing acts for Jax Jones at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.
The crowd went wild for his performance on the main stage – he brought out guests including Mabel and Olly Alexander from Years and Years.
He tells Radio 1 Newsbeat about the inspiration behind his big set.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
26 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-48417254/radio-1-big-weekend-jax-jones-performs-with-skeletons-and-a-large-ostrichRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window