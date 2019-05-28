Migraines: More Than A Headache

Video

Eyes going funny, auras, temporary blindness, numb arms, vomiting - just some of the things migraine sufferers put up with. Then there's missing work or school, not being able to go out, generally feeling rubbish way too often - so how close are we to a cure?

In this Newsbeat documentary, reporter Shiona McCallum meets some of the thousands of sufferers and the scientists trying to help them.

Filmed and edited by Matt Wareham.

