‘My boob job saved my life’

Video

When Hayley was 23, she was told she had a gene mutation called BRCA1.

That meant she had an 85% chance of getting breast cancer, so she decided to get her breasts removed - a procedure called a mastectomy.

She also got reconstructive surgery.

This is her video diary from before and after the procedure.

Read her full story in her own words here.

