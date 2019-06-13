‘My boob job saved my life’

Media player
Mastectomy video diary: Before and after the surgery
When Hayley was 23, she was told she had a gene mutation called BRCA1.
That meant she had an 85% chance of getting breast cancer, so she decided to get her breasts removed - a procedure called a mastectomy.
She also got reconstructive surgery.
This is her video diary from before and after the procedure.
Read her full story in her own words here.
13 Jun 2019
