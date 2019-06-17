E3 2019: Inside the biggest show in gaming
We spent the week at E3 in LA, the gaming world's biggest conference, searching for the most exciting stories.

And with a Keanu Reeves interview, an update from the head of Xbox about their next generation console, and a first look at a new game set in post-Brexit Britain, it's fair to say we found them.

