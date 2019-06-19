Media player
Sickle cell disease: 'I told mates I was in a crash, but it was a stroke'
Daniel Nwosu, 22, was born with sickle cell disease.
He has had seven strokes which left him paralysed – but with regular physio he’s learned to walk again.
His friends – Alwyn Dorkenoo and Olaoluwa Ayoade – didn’t know much about the condition or how it affected their mate.
So Daniel sat them down to reveal the truth about living with sickle cell disease.
19 Jun 2019
