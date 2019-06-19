'I told mates I was in a crash, but it was a stroke'

Video

Daniel Nwosu, 22, was born with sickle cell disease.

He has had seven strokes which left him paralysed – but with regular physio he’s learned to walk again.

His friends – Alwyn Dorkenoo and Olaoluwa Ayoade – didn’t know much about the condition or how it affected their mate.

So Daniel sat them down to reveal the truth about living with sickle cell disease.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.