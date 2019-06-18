Instagram boss on Selena Gomez quitting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Instagram boss Adam Mosseri on bullying, self-harm and time limits
The boss of Instagram spoke to Newsbeat about Selena Gomez leaving the app, self-harm and time limits on his app.
Adam Mosseri has been in the job since 2018 and says Instagram welcomes the idea of taking more responsibility - and the most important area where it needs to tighten up is its integrity around elections and the spread of fake news.
