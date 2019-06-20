How a four-day week has changed our lives

Media player
Work-life balance: Is a four-day week the answer?
How would you like to work 9am - 5:30pm, Monday-Thursday?
Exactly one year ago, Rich Leigh emailed his employees to tell them that would be their new working week, for the same pay.
Radio 1 Newsbeat visits his Gloucester PR firm to find out how the business is performing and how the change has affected his staff.
Filmed and edited by Woody Morris.
20 Jun 2019
