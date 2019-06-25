Police release Jussie Smollett noose video

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jussie Smollett: Footage of actor with rope around his neck
Chicago Police have released a video of Jussie Smollett hours after he says he was attacked.
The bodycam footage shows the actor with a rope around his neck.
The ex-Empire star claimed to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime but Chicago Police say he faked the whole thing.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-48757120/jussie-smollett-footage-of-actor-with-rope-around-his-neckRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window