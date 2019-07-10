Meet the Google Doodle dude

Video

Matthew Cruikshank is the one of most viewed artists in the world with a potential daily audience of 5.6bn people.

He’s the man behind the Google Doodle team.

Newsbeat's been to meet him to find out about his inspiration, the Doodle process and if he ever gets bored of doodling.

Video producer: Nesta McGregor.

