'I'm proud of my gay Muslim son'

Nearly half of young LGBT people who are left homeless after coming out are from religious backgrounds, the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) says.

Sameer Poselay, a 20-year-old Muslim, came out to his family four years ago. They fully accept him and homosexuality.

Read the fully story: LGBT people 'being made homeless due to religion'

