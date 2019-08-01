Would you sleep in a cardboard tent?

Video

When the partying is over, the clean-up begins - which includes packing up your muddy tent.

But each year, around 250,000 of them are left behind at festivals across the UK.

Most aren't collected by charities and can't be recycled.

Radio 1 Newsbeat's been finding out if cardboard tents are the answer.

Filmed and edited by Bradley Harris. Reporter: Nomia Iqbal

