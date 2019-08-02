Cannabis: Should it be legal in the UK?

Video

This week, three MPs told Radio 1 Newsbeat they think cannabis will become legal in the UK within a decade.

David Lammy, Jonathan Djanogly, and Norman Lamb had been on a fact-finding trip to Canada, the first major Western country to legalise the drug.

They were speaking to us as part of our documentary Legalising Weed: Canada's Story.

Video Journalist: Matt Wareham

