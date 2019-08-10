The school with gaming on its curriculum

Video

Radio 1 Newsbeat has been to visit what's thought to be the first school in the UK to be introducing a gaming class into its official curriculum.

The Richard Cloudesley School for special educational needs says it helps with pupils' communication and problem-solving skills.

