The school with gaming on its curriculum

Radio 1 Newsbeat has been to visit what's thought to be the first school in the UK to be introducing a gaming class into its official curriculum.
The Richard Cloudesley School for special educational needs says it helps with pupils' communication and problem-solving skills.
10 Aug 2019
