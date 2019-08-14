FA 'has to modernise' to tackle racism in football

Video

Paul Elliott, the chair of the FA's inclusion advisory board, says the organisation "has to modernise itself" to be "fit for purpose for the 21st century."

We also hear from professional footballers about the racism they have faced.

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney sometimes gets racist abuse online - while Eni Aluko went through a high-profile racism case with the FA.

And ex-England international Rio Ferdinand tells Radio 1 Newsbeat that the problem is more than just a football one - it's something the wider society needs to address.

