Video

Some of the biggest artists are using more elaborate special effects to make their performances look increasingly impressive.

George Baker, 22, was one of those responsible for the flames - and other effects - during Stormzy's Glastonbury 2019 and Wireless 2018 shows.

The SFX project manager gave us a behind-the-scenes look at how he helps put them together.

He also thinks taste and smell will become a bigger part of artists' gigs in the future.

Presented by Steve Holden.

Filmed and edited by Bradley Harris.

