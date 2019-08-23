Media player
Motivation Challenge: Fans attempt Normani's basketball trick
Normani's video for Motivation has got a lot of attention - especially for one dance move.
People have been trying to recreate the basketball bum bounce, rumoured to have been pulled off first time.
Fans have been trying it out themselves, and surprise surprise... turns out it's not as easy as it seems.
23 Aug 2019
