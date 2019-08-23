Video

Normani's video for Motivation has got a lot of attention - especially for one dance move.

People have been trying to recreate the basketball bum bounce, rumoured to have been pulled off first time.

Fans have been trying it out themselves, and surprise surprise... turns out it's not as easy as it seems.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.