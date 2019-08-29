The dog who helps sweep Thailand's streets

Media player
Mazda, the poodle who helps sweep Thailand's streets
Mazda, a one-year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu, joins his owner every day at work while she sweeps roads in Thailand.
Thitirat Keowa-ram, who's 28, says she asked her boyfriend for the dog so she had some company. He agreed - but only if she took it with her while she was on the job.
29 Aug 2019
