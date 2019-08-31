Central Park Five: 'Not all police are bad'

Video

Raymond Santana was a teenager when he was wrongfully jailed along with four others.

The huge miscarriage of justice has been shown in Netflix drama When They See Us - which has been nominated for 16 Emmy awards.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, Raymond tells us how his views on the police have changed.

He also tells us how he feels about Donald Trump, who took out an advert at the time calling for the five teenagers to get the death penalty.

Raymond is in the UK for the I Will Tell film festival which will open with the drama about them by acclaimed director Ava DuVernay.

Read the full story: Who were the Central Park Five?

Interview by Nomia Iqbal.

Filmed and edited by Matt Wareham.

