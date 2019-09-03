Brexit debate: Behind the scenes in Parliament

Video

MPs will be back in the House of Commons later today after their summer break.

Brexit will be dominating the discussions, but how can we expect things to play out?

It's thought the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will hold a general election on 14 October if MPs try to block a no-deal Brexit on their return.

Newsbeat’s politics editor Jim Connolly has had exclusive access to the House of Commons before they take their seats in just a few hours time.

Filmed by John Anthony, edited by Matt Wareham.

