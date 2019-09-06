Love Island’s Theo on his sight loss

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Love Island’s Theo: ‘Don’t feel sorry for my sight loss’
Theo Campbell, who appeared on Love Island in 2017, lost sight in one of his eyes after it was hit with a champagne cork at a party in Ibiza.
Speaking for the first time since the incident, the former track athlete told Newsbeat he's now having to adapt to his new life.
But although doctors have said he won't get his sight back, he's staying positive - and believes he can heal.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window