Love Island’s Theo on his sight loss

Theo Campbell, who appeared on Love Island in 2017, lost sight in one of his eyes after it was hit with a champagne cork at a party in Ibiza.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, the former track athlete told Newsbeat he's now having to adapt to his new life.

But although doctors have said he won't get his sight back, he's staying positive - and believes he can heal.

