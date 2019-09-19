The surfer with a 'three pieces of litter' beach rule

Video

The Marine Conservation Society's annual beach clean is estimated to have removed more than 319 tonnes of litter from British beaches over the past 25 years.

They say people littering beaches accounts for 40% of the overall rubbish collected. Items found are logged so pressure can be put on governments or companies to make changes.

