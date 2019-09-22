What are your messages for world leaders about climate change?
Climate change marches: We meet the kids who have messages for world leaders

Climate change marches have been happening all over the world over the past week.

The United Nations are meeting on 23 September at a Climate Action Summit in New York, America.

Newsround went to a march in Manchester, England to speak to some young protesters about why they're protesting.

Here are some of their messages for the world leaders meeting at the summit.

  • 22 Sep 2019
