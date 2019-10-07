Video

Footage shows a backstage scuffle at 1Xtra Live - which was called off early for safety reasons.

Krept, from Krept & Konan, was injured during the event which took place at Arena Birmingham on Saturday.

NEC Group Arenas - which runs the venue - has since revealed what security measures were in place.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.