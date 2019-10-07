Media player
1Xtra Live: Footage shows backstage scuffle at event
Footage shows a backstage scuffle at 1Xtra Live - which was called off early for safety reasons.
Krept, from Krept & Konan, was injured during the event which took place at Arena Birmingham on Saturday.
NEC Group Arenas - which runs the venue - has since revealed what security measures were in place.
07 Oct 2019
