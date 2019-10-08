'I was taking MDMA alone, now I tour the world'

Video

At her lowest point, CJ Gilpin would sit alone her room taking MDMA.

She says when she was at uni, wine and marijuana became her way of dealing with the world.

After dropping out with addiction problems, she started writing music about what she was going through.

She formed the band Dream State - who've now had tens of millions of views online.

A film by Will Chalk.

