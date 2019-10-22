How to survive the music industry: The Transgressive Story

Video

In 2004, Tim Dellow and Toby L decided to take on the music industry with £1,000 and no real idea of how to do it.

Along the way they've picked up three co-workers, a shed load of experiences and an impressive roster of artists including the likes of Foals, Two Door Cinema Club and Flume.

Fifteen years later, Transgressive Records has become known as "Britain's definitive indie label for the 21st Century" according to Rough Trade, one of the UK's biggest record stores.

For the first time, they've let cameras behind-the-scenes, on stage and on the search for new talent to see the challenges that come with keeping a record label going.

Filmed, produced and edited by Jimmy Blake