The inclusive run club 'taking over the streets'
Nadir Nahdi has started one of London's newest running clubs. He wants it to be a space for people from different cultures and religions to feel comfortable running.

Sport England's latest figures suggest people from a Black or Asian background, are the least active compared to other groups. While 64% of white British people exercise for more than 150 minutes a week, 57% from a black background exercise the same amount and 56% from an Asian background.

Nadir hopes Beni Run Club can be a place where more people can try running, especially from cultures where it might not be encouraged as much.

Producer: Nabihah Parkar

Video journalist: Imran Rahman-Jones

  • 23 Oct 2019
