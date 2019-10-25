"We were in such a good place after our first album came out," explains Ben Gregory from Blaenavon.

Sat on his bed in north London, the indie-rock frontman is reflecting on a busier time for the band.

Their debut record, 2017's That's Your Lot, lead to headline shows at London's Shepherds Bush Empire and a support slot with Alt J at The O2.

"But I had no idea I was going to have such a hard time for two years," he sighs. "I didn't expect that at all."

