Video

It's expected to be one of the biggest events in YouTube history. KSI and Logan Paul - the YouTubers with 40 million subscribers between them - chat to Radio 1 Newsbeat ahead of their boxing rematch in Los Angeles on 9 November.

The last fight ended in a draw. This time, they've gone professional - which means no head guards and 10 ounce gloves.

"Someone is getting knocked out," says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The fight is expected to generate millions of pounds of revenue from things like ticket sales, pay-per-view buys and sponsorship.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.