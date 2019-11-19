Behind-the-scenes at the NBA's newest stadium

Media player
Golden State Warriors' Chase Center: Behind-the-scenes
Radio 1 Newsbeat's sports reporter Eleanor Roper has an exclusive tour of Golden State Warriors' new home - including a rare look at the team's gym, practice court and cinema.
The look at the Chase Center also features the stadium's huge new screens and a chat with NBA player Willie Cauley-Stein.
Video presented by Eleanor Roper
Filmed and edited by Jimmy Blake
19 Nov 2019
