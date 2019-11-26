'Why my youth club is so important'

Video

Youth clubs are important spaces for lots of young people, but their numbers have been reduced over the past eight years.

We visited Community Recording Studio on St Ann's estate in Nottingham to see why they're considered so vital.

Andre, who's 21, told us there needs to be more investment in young people.

The number of youth centres supported by local councils has more than halved since 2011, according to the All Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime.

Ahead of the general election, Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems have all pledged to invest in youth services if elected.

You can see the key points from all the manifestos here.

Video edited by Kameron Virk

Filmed by Woody Morris

