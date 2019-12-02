Video

Amelia Dimoldenberg is used to awkwardly interviewing rappers in chicken shops, for her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date.

After entering the Homespun Yarns short films competition with her comedy film, Amelia spoke to Radio 1 Newsbeat's Kirsty Grant about building a career in the media, confronting privilege and how it all began.

