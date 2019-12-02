Media player
Chicken Shop Date: 'People who aren't white have to work harder to enter this space'
Amelia Dimoldenberg is used to awkwardly interviewing rappers in chicken shops, for her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date.
After entering the Homespun Yarns short films competition with her comedy film, Amelia spoke to Radio 1 Newsbeat's Kirsty Grant about building a career in the media, confronting privilege and how it all began.
