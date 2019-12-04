Gus Kenworthy swaps USA for GB

Media player
US Winter Olympian Gus Kenworthy swaps Team USA for GB
Gus Kenworthy, the US Winter Olympian, is swapping Team USA for Great Britain.
The 28-year-old won silver in slopestyle at the 2014 games in Sochi but now hopes to represent Great Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
He was born in the UK and says the move will give him a much more straightforward shot at going to the Games.
04 Dec 2019
