Gus Kenworthy swaps USA for GB

Gus Kenworthy, the US Winter Olympian, is swapping Team USA for Great Britain.

The 28-year-old won silver in slopestyle at the 2014 games in Sochi but now hopes to represent Great Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

He was born in the UK and says the move will give him a much more straightforward shot at going to the Games.

