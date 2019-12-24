'Why my band does mental health sessions with fans'

Video

Milk Teeth, an “alternative, grungy, pop-rock band”, has started a new type of meet-and-greet with its fans.

Their lead singer and bassist Becky Blomfield came up with the idea of a mental health self-care session before gigs.

The three-piece do arts and crafts, drawing and patchmaking as a way of “taking a break from whatever you’ve got going on behind-the-scenes”.

Video journalist: Imran Rahman-Jones

Reporter: Steve Holden

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.