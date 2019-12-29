Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grace Beverley: The eco entrepreneur's fast fashion tips
Grace Beverley owns three eco businesses, including an active-wear brand.
She tells Radio 1 Newsbeat reporter Annabel Rackham how we can try to cut down on fast fashion.
The 22-year-old say people shouldn't be shamed, though, if they have to buy cheaper clothing they might not need or wear very often.
29 Dec 2019
