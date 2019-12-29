Grace Beverley: The eco entrepreneur's fast fashion tips

Video

Grace Beverley owns three eco businesses, including an active-wear brand.

She tells Radio 1 Newsbeat reporter Annabel Rackham how we can try to cut down on fast fashion.

The 22-year-old say people shouldn't be shamed, though, if they have to buy cheaper clothing they might not need or wear very often.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.