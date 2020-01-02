What's a Dopamine Fast?

Media player
Dopamine Fasts: Can they make the world feel better?
Dopamine Fasts are a trend from America's Silicon Valley.
They involve avoiding distractions for a set period of time, with the hope being it leads to improved wellbeing and focus.
A popular method is 24 hours with no phone (or screens at all), music, limited talking and even no food - but can it really help?
02 Jan 2020
