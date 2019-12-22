My Implants Are Making Me Ill - a Newsbeat documentary

Video

Breast implants are the most popular cosmetic surgery procedures in the UK - and millions of people have them without any problems.

But more than 100,000 women have taken to online forums to discuss breast implant illness (BII).

They describe suffering from a wide range of symptoms - from severe allergic reactions to excruciating joint pain to mental health issues.

The latest Newsbeat documentary looks into the mysterious phenomenon of BII and speaks to some of the women who say they've been affected.

