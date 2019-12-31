2019 drag review: A US view on UK news

Media player
2019 drag review: 'We may be the only US queens who know about Brexit'
Brexit (or not). Extinction Rebellion. Vegan sausage rolls. It's been a busy year for the UK and in news headlines.
And when US drag superstars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon visited for their All I Want For Christmas Is Attention tour, we asked for an American drag perspective on some of the biggest British events of the past 12 months.
Here's what happened.
Produced and edited by Michael Baggs
Filmed by Jim Farthing
31 Dec 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window