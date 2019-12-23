Documentaries to watch this festive period

Video

In that weird bit between Christmas and New Year when you seem to have some extra time on your hands, why not try one of Newsbeat’s documentaries from 2019?

In Dillian Whyte: Fighting to be Champ, we follow boxer Dillian Whyte as he tries to get the heavyweight title bout against Anthony Joshua which he feels he so deserves.

The Murder of Joy Morgan follows the case of a 20-year-old midwifery student who joined a controversial black nationalist church. When she went missing, the main suspect was a fellow church member.

E3 2019: The Biggest Show in Gaming takes you on a tour through the most important event of the gaming calendar – with added Keanu Reeves.

Legalising Weed: Canada’s story explores some of the most liberal countries when it comes to marijuana laws. Canada legalised the drug in 2018 – we see what impact it’s had.

Death Stranding: Inside Kojima Productions shows you exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from Japanese gaming legend Hideo Kojima’s own studio – as they approach the launch of their first game, Death Stranding.

