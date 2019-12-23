Radio 1 Newsbeat: A year in review

Video

Music, sport, politics, entertainment… it’s been a busy year in news.

From footballer Megan Rapinoe to boxer Dillian Whyte, from the election to gaming - here are some of the highlights from BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.