The women changing South African rugby

Video

South Africa's 2019 Rugby World cup victory was a landmark moment for the country.

It saw the Springbok's first black captain, Siya Kolisi, lift the trophy and unite the nation.

Radio 1 Newsbeat spoke with young female rugby players in Soweto and heard from Siya about how he wants to see the sport grow amongst the black majority in the country.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.