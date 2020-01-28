Bride Price - a Newsbeat documentary

Video

Are "Bride Price" weddings celebrating African identity - or scams which demean women?

British grooms whose families originate from parts of Africa are paying money for their bride. It’s known as “Bride Price” and has a long history – but campaigners now fear it’s being misused and exploited.

Considered by many as only symbolic, Bride Price sometimes sees tens of thousands of pounds change hands. The cash is normally paid to the men in the Bride’s family… and campaigners want it stopped.

Geoff and Angela are both British, but like many couples of Ghanaian descent they have chosen to express their identities by having a traditional wedding. That includes Geoff paying Angela's family a Bride Price as part of the marriage.

We see the preparations and rehearsals, hear about why a traditional wedding is important to both them and their families, and witness their big day.

Nyasha Michelle asks where we draw the line between upholding tradition, human rights, and an opportunity to make money.

