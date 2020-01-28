'Meeting Kobe was like seeing a magical creature up close'

Video

The London Lions are the only professional basketball team in the UK's capital and are currently topping the British Basketball League.

They've paid tribute to the "idol of their generation", Kobe Bryant.

He inspired them on and off the court and taught them “the only way to make it is through hard work".

Their head coach explains how Kobe inspired him to replicate the LA Lakers’ colours in his team’s kits.

Produced by Gurvinder Gill

Filmed and edited by Imran Rahman-Jones

