'The world was designed for people like her'

Video

Callie Lewis, 24, was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at a young age and struggled with chronic depression and suicidal thoughts.

In 2018, she travelled to Cumbria after having gone missing and killed herself.

In a post published on the social networking site, Tumblr, Callie wrote about how she longed 'for a world’ where autistic people could 'exist happily’ but wasn’t sure this could ever happen.

After reading Callie’s final post on the site, her grandfather wrote a letter in response.

Watch BBC Panorama's ‘Failed by the NHS: Callie’s Story’ on Monday 10 February at 20:30 GMT.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, visit www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.