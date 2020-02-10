Sent home from school because my afro hair is 'too big'
Video

Sent home from school because my afro hair is 'too big'

Ruby Williams,18, was repeatedly sent home from school because of the size of her hair while sitting GCSEs.

She talks to us about how that felt.

Video journalists: Kameron Virk and De'Graft Mensah

  • 10 Feb 2020