Tries, Tackles and Title Dreams

Video

Newsbeat goes behind-the-scenes with Harlequins, one of the UK's top rugby clubs.

We follow the highs and lows of the season, in a year where England make the Rugby World Cup final and the sport is rocked by the Saracens salary cap scandal. The documentary looks at the challenges faced by players as they battle for selection and deal with injuries and the impact this can have on their mental health.

We meet some of the biggest stars in the game like Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler, as well as getting to know the up and coming prospects such as Alex Dombrant and Marcus Smith.