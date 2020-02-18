The farm that's completely underwater

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Dennis: 'My farm looks like a huge lake'
The river Wye in Herefordshire has reached its highest recorded level because of the extreme weather caused by Storm Dennis.
Farmer Ally Hunter Blair used a drone to show Radio 1 Newsbeat the damage that flooding has done to his family's farm.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
18 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window