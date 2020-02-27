The Big Moon: Record shopping is like a religion

Video

The Big Moon have been announced as Record Store Day UK ambassadors for 2020.

Speaking exclusively to Radio 1 Newsbeat, singer Juliette said: "It's so different going to a record shop compared to listening to music online. It's not just an algorithm, it's humans. It's a religion."

As part of their role, the band will be recording a live set straight to vinyl, in what organisers believe is a world first. On the set list is a track that might surprise some fans.

A limited amount of copies will be among this year's Record Store Day special releases, which takes place on 18 April. The full list will be announced in the lead up to the event.

Video journalist: Jimmy Blake