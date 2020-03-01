Running helped me deal with my dad’s suicide

Video

For Katie, 16, her love of running was sparked by her dad.

Growing up, they were incredibly close - so when he took his own life in 2017 she was devastated.

"I just cried and cried and cried," she says. "Obviously it hasn't been the same without him."

Now, she uses running to get through her grief and “continue her dad’s legacy”.

Running Stories is a Radio 1 Newsbeat video series. These are tales of how running has changed people's lives.

If you struggle with any of the issues raised in this video, visit the BBC Advice pages.

Video journalist: Bradley Harris

