Using dog walking to improve mental health

I was struggling at university until I started dog walking
“The dogs also just give you the love that you feel like you crave while you’re at university.”
That’s what Luke Davies, secretary of the Sussex Uni Dog Walking Society, says about its weekly dog walks.
The society’s members also say interacting with the 45 dogs helps their mental health and stress related to their work.
Video journalist: Bradley Harris
06 Mar 2020
