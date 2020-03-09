'A teacher joked about my stutter, now I help others'

Video

Callum's been told that he's suffered with a stutter since the age of seven.

He spent most of his life as a "walking thesaurus", thinking of words he could use to replace the ones he couldn't say.

From making orders in restaurants, to lessons in school and even saying his own name - Callum says his stutter used to affect "every aspect of my life".

That was until he discovered a group which helped him take control of his speech and inspired him to help others struggling in the same way all over the world.

